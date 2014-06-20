Melee

Here's How it Works

Three categories. For each, we ask a new question every day. No sign-up needed.

Questions Arrive

We ask a question based on the day's headlines. An optional notification can let you know when the question is posted.

Learn about About It

The best vote is an informed vote. Each question comes with a video and article for you to view. You'll always be in the know.

Tap to Vote

Simple as that. To ensure results aren't biased, users can't change their answer once they vote.

Instant Reaction

Results show for each answer as soon as you vote. Instantly see how people are reacting in real time. Awesome.

SCREENSHOTS

fadeInLeftBig

So. Why Melee?

We believe social media has significantly enhanced human communication, but not understanding. Our timelines allow us to share opinions individually, yet struggle to represent us collectively. We think it's time to change that.

Melee is a platform to answer questions while they matter most. Collectively, users influence trains of thought, empower their personal opinions, and most importantly, have a voice on today's most pressing stories.

What Kinds of Questions Do You Ask?

We believe we have a responsibility to ask the most pressing question of the day, even if the subject is controversial or uncomfortable to address. There is no such thing as a perfect world. Not every story is pleasant to read. People disagree and form opposing opinions every day.

Melee strives to help represent these opinions in an unbiased format. We don't take sides. We use different sources for our articles every day. Most importantly, we represent the opinion of you, not us!

fadeInRightBig

Contact Us

We’d love to hear from you. That is the entire basis of our app after all!

Melee

Melee LLC