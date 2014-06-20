Three categories. For each, we ask a new question every day. No sign-up needed.
We believe social media has significantly enhanced human communication, but not understanding. Our timelines allow us to share opinions individually, yet struggle to represent us collectively. We think it's time to change that.
Melee is a platform to answer questions while they matter most. Collectively, users influence trains of thought, empower their personal opinions, and most importantly, have a voice on today's most pressing stories.
We believe we have a responsibility to ask the most pressing question of the day, even if the subject is controversial or uncomfortable to address. There is no such thing as a perfect world. Not every story is pleasant to read. People disagree and form opposing opinions every day.
Melee strives to help represent these opinions in an unbiased format. We don't take sides. We use different sources for our articles every day. Most importantly, we represent the opinion of you, not us!